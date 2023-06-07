(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Vietnam's state utility EVN is set to ramp up its electricity imports from neighboring countries China and Laos but net imports will only contribute a small percentage to the overall demand, Vietnam news Agency reported on Wednesday.

Vietnam is buying about 4 million kWh (kilowatt hours) per day from China and another 7 million kWh from Laos, thus the imports account for about 1.

3 percent of the country's total daily electricity output of over 850 million kilowatt hours, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An.

"The country's electricity imports remain quite small," said the trade deputy minister, highlighting the fact that there have been cross-market collaborations between Vietnam and its neighboring countries to boost energy markets.

Vietnam has imported power from China since 2005 and traditionally exported electricity to Cambodia ba