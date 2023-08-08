Open Menu

Vietnam's Electronics Producers Slip Through Cracks

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Vietnam's electronics producers slip through cracks

HANOI,Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Despite electronics being a vital driving force of Vietnamese exports, many Vietnamese electronics producers are still not up to the mark for supplying components to global heavyweights, local media reported on Tuesday.

In the first seven months of this year, Vietnam earned nearly 30.8 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting of computers, electronic products and components, down 3 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office.

In the same period, the country reaped 27.8 billion dollars from shipping phones and components, down 18.

3 percent year on year, said the office.

Vietnamese electronics producers were withstanding the global economic downturn quite well, however, many of them stayed on the sidelines when global heavyweights moved their facilities to the country and outsourced their production, Vietnam news reported, citing Do Thi Thuy Huong, a member of the executive committee of the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA).

She said it is necessary to have a regulation that requires global heavyweights to employ a certain number of local producers as vendors when they are doing business in Vietnam.

Related Topics

Exports Business Same Vietnam Media From Billion

Recent Stories

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

11 minutes ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

12 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

12 hours ago
PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

13 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

13 hours ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

13 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

13 hours ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

13 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous