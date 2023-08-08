HANOI,Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Despite electronics being a vital driving force of Vietnamese exports, many Vietnamese electronics producers are still not up to the mark for supplying components to global heavyweights, local media reported on Tuesday.

In the first seven months of this year, Vietnam earned nearly 30.8 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting of computers, electronic products and components, down 3 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office.

In the same period, the country reaped 27.8 billion dollars from shipping phones and components, down 18.

3 percent year on year, said the office.

Vietnamese electronics producers were withstanding the global economic downturn quite well, however, many of them stayed on the sidelines when global heavyweights moved their facilities to the country and outsourced their production, Vietnam news reported, citing Do Thi Thuy Huong, a member of the executive committee of the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA).

She said it is necessary to have a regulation that requires global heavyweights to employ a certain number of local producers as vendors when they are doing business in Vietnam.