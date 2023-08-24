Open Menu

Vietnam's Export Orders To Recover In Coming Months: Industry Insiders

Published August 24, 2023

HANOI, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) --:Although difficulties remained, Vietnamese enterprises expect to see slight improvements in orders in the coming months, pinning hopes on easing inflationary pressure for a better year in 2024, according to local industry insiders.

The country's associations of textile, seafood and leather footwear forecast the export orders will increase in the next five months of the year, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Thursday.

Recovering global demand and decreasing inflation, which leads to trade recovery and increase in employment, are a ground for the anticipation that the exports would increase, according to Nguyen Tien Quang, director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry's branch in Da Nang.

Vietnam posted an estimated foreign trade value of 374.23 billion U.S. Dollars in the first seven months of this year, down 13.9 percent year on year. The export revenue stood at 194.73 billion dollars, down 10.6 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.

Noting that difficulties may persist until the first quarter of 2024, Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, deputy president of the Vietnam Leather Footwear and Handbag Association, highlighted the importance of strengthening trade promotion.

