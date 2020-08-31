HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Vietnam's export and import turnovers in the first eight months of 2020 increased by 1.6 percent and decreased by 2.2 percent year-on-year respectively, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Monday.

Export revenues totaled over 174.1 billion U.S. Dollars and import turnovers reached more than 162.2 billion U.S. dollars during the eight-month period.

Between January and August, the United States remained Vietnam's biggest importer with turnovers of 46.7 billion U.S. dollars, followed by China with 27 billion U.S. dollars and the European Union with 22.

9 billion U.S. dollars, according to the office.

Meanwhile, China was Vietnam's largest exporter with turnovers of 49.3 billion U.S. dollars, followed by South Korea with 28.7 billion U.S. dollars, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with 19.4 billion U.S. dollars, the office said.

In 2019, Vietnam's total trade turnover reached nearly 517 billion U.S. dollars with an export turnover of approximately 263.5 billion U.S. dollars, up 8.1 percent against 2018. The country posted a trade surplus of more than 9.9 billion U.S. dollars, the highest level in the past four years.