UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's Export Up Slightly In 8 Months

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Vietnam's export up slightly in 8 months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Vietnam's export and import turnovers in the first eight months of 2020 increased by 1.6 percent and decreased by 2.2 percent year-on-year respectively, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Monday.

Export revenues totaled over 174.1 billion U.S. Dollars and import turnovers reached more than 162.2 billion U.S. dollars during the eight-month period.

Between January and August, the United States remained Vietnam's biggest importer with turnovers of 46.7 billion U.S. dollars, followed by China with 27 billion U.S. dollars and the European Union with 22.

9 billion U.S. dollars, according to the office.

Meanwhile, China was Vietnam's largest exporter with turnovers of 49.3 billion U.S. dollars, followed by South Korea with 28.7 billion U.S. dollars, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with 19.4 billion U.S. dollars, the office said.

In 2019, Vietnam's total trade turnover reached nearly 517 billion U.S. dollars with an export turnover of approximately 263.5 billion U.S. dollars, up 8.1 percent against 2018. The country posted a trade surplus of more than 9.9 billion U.S. dollars, the highest level in the past four years.

Related Topics

Import China European Union South Korea United States Vietnam January August 2018 2019 2020 Asia Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Abha Airport

5 minutes ago

Pak Army’s relief efforts continue in rain-hit a ..

15 minutes ago

Heavy rain is likely to hit most parts of Pakistan ..

34 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone s ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malaysian King on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.