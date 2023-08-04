Open Menu

Vietnam's Exporters Urged To Diversify Markets: Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Vietnam's exporters urged to diversify markets: experts

HANOI,Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnamese exporters have been urged to diversify export markets amid challenges posed by global rising inflation, the downward trend in commodity prices and the falling demand in many markets, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Friday.

The diversification of export markets is now a matter of survival for businesses in the current context, the newspaper cited Pham Thi Ngoc Thuy, director of the Private Economic Development Research board.

Noting that traditional markets would not be easily changed in one to two years, Thuy emphasized the role of state agencies in helping firms find new markets. It is necessary to have policies and mechanisms that could facilitate Vietnamese exports besides firms' efforts to promote trade, she said.

Tran Thanh Hai, deputy director of the Import and Export Department, Ministry of Industry and Trade highlighted the importance of free trade agreements and trade promotion activities.

Related Topics

Exports Import Vietnam Market Industry

Recent Stories

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

27 minutes ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

1 hour ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

2 hours ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

2 hours ago
PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

14 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

14 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous