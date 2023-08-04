HANOI,Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnamese exporters have been urged to diversify export markets amid challenges posed by global rising inflation, the downward trend in commodity prices and the falling demand in many markets, local newspaper Vietnam news reported on Friday.

The diversification of export markets is now a matter of survival for businesses in the current context, the newspaper cited Pham Thi Ngoc Thuy, director of the Private Economic Development Research board.

Noting that traditional markets would not be easily changed in one to two years, Thuy emphasized the role of state agencies in helping firms find new markets. It is necessary to have policies and mechanisms that could facilitate Vietnamese exports besides firms' efforts to promote trade, she said.

Tran Thanh Hai, deputy director of the Import and Export Department, Ministry of Industry and Trade highlighted the importance of free trade agreements and trade promotion activities.