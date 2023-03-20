HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) --:Vietnam Airlines flew more than 100 passengers from the Chinese capital Beijing to Hanoi on Sunday, marking its first regular service between the two capitals in three years, Vietnam news Agency reported.

The Vietnam Airlines flight VN513 departed at 15:30 local time from Beijing and landed in Hanoi at 17:55 local time.

Flights suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic resumed on March 19 when passengers were welcomed with a ceremony at Beijing airport with the attendance of Vietnamese embassy officials.

Vietnam Airlines, currently facing no competition on the route, is operating three flights per week between Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport, with the frequency due to further increase in mid-year.

The carrier's Airbus A321 aircraft, with seating between 178 and 203 passengers, will operate the flights.