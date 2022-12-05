HANOI, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- Vietnam raked in more than 22.1 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting footwear between January and November this year, witnessing a year-on-year rise of 39.9 percent, according to the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade on Monday.

Over the months, the country also earned over 3.

7 billion dollars from exporting handbags, wallets, suitcases, hats and umbrellas, up 39.3 percent year on year.

In 2021, Vietnam reaped over 17.6 billion dollars from exporting footwear and approximately 3 billion dollars from handbags, up 4.9 percent and down 4.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to the country's General Statistics Office.