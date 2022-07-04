HANOI, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam raked in more than 11.9 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting footwear from January to June, witnessing a year-on-year increase of 14.8 percent, according to the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade on Monday.

In the first half of 2022, the Southeast Asian country also earned more than 2 billion dollars from exporting handbags, wallets, suitcases, hats and umbrellas, up 20.4 percent year on year.

In 2021, Vietnam reaped over 17.6 billion dollars from exporting footwear, up 4.9 percent year on year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.