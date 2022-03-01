UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Foreign Investment Attraction Down 8.5 Pct In 2 Months

HANOI, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Vietnam attracted an estimated foreign investment of nearly 5 billion U.S. Dollars in the first two months of this year, down 8.5 percent year on year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday.

Specifically, Vietnam licensed 183 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of 631.8 million U.S. dollars, up 45.2 percent in quantity but down 80.9 percent in capital year on year.

Among countries and regions with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam in the period, Singapore was the largest source of registered capital with 222.

8 million U.S. dollars, accounting for 35.3 percent of the total, followed by China's Hong Kong with 112.7 million U.S. dollars, accounting for 17.8 percent, said the office.

During the period, Vietnam also saw 142 operational FDI projects raise capital by 3.59 billion U.S. dollars in total, up 123.8 percent year on year.

Between January and February, disbursed FDI capital totaled 2.68 billion U.S. dollars, up 7.2 percent year on year, with 75.4 percent for the processing and manufacturing sector.

In 2021, Vietnam attracted a total foreign investment of 31.15 billion U.S. dollars, up 9.2 percent on a yearly basis, according to the office.

