HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Vietnam attracted an estimated 14 billion U.S. Dollars of foreign investment in the first five months of this year, up 0.8 percent against the same period last year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Monday.

Particularly, Vietnam licensed 613 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of 8.83 billion dollars, down 49.4 percent in quantity but up 18.6 percent in capital year on year. The country also saw 342 operational FDI projects raise capital by 3.

86 billion dollars in total, up 11.7 percent.

Between January and May, disbursed FDI capital totaled 7.15 billion dollars, up 6.7 percent year on year, said the office, adding that 72.3 percent were for the processing and manufacturing sector.

Among 70 countries and regions with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore was the largest source of registered capital with over 4.4 billion dollars, followed by Japan with more than 1.8 billion dollars and China's Hong Kong with 798.5 million dollars, said the office.