HANOI, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Vietnam posted a foreign trade record of 732.5 billion U.S. Dollars in 2022, up 9.5 percent year on year, with a trade surplus of 11.2 billion dollars, the country's General Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Specifically, the export revenue stood at 371.

85 billion dollars, up 10.6 percent, while the import revenue increased 8.4 percent year on year to 360.65 billion dollars.

The United States remained as Vietnam's biggest importer with a turnover of 109.1 billion dollars, and China was its largest exporter with a turnover of 119.3 billion dollars in 2022, according to the office.