Vietnam's Foreign Trade Up 11.8 Pct On Year In 11 Months

Published November 30, 2022

HANOI, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :-- Vietnam posted an estimated foreign trade value of 673.82 billion U.S. Dollars in the first 11 months of this year, up 11.8 percent year on year, with a trade surplus of 10.6 billion dollars, the country's General Statistics Office said Wednesday.

Specifically, the export revenue stood at 342.21 billion dollars, up 13.4 percent, while the import revenue increased 10.1 percent year on year to 331.61 billion dollars.

The United States remained Vietnam's biggest importer with a turnover of 101.5 billion dollars, and China was its largest exporter with a turnover of 109.9 billion dollars over the period, according to the office.

