HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Vietnam posted an estimated two-way trade value of 316.73 billion U.S. Dollars in the first half of this year, up 32.2 percent year on year, with a trade deficit of 1.47 billion U.S. dollars, according to the country's General Statistics Office Wednesday.

Specifically, the export revenue stood at 157.63 billion dollars, up 28.4 percent against the same period last year, while the import revenue of 159.1 billion dollars surged 36.1 percent year on year.

The foreign trade hikes were witnessed despite the negative impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 infection wave, which has spread across the country and seriously affected production activities at industrial parks, according to the office.

A total of 25 exporting items reported revenue of over 1 billion dollars, accounting for 88.9 percent of the total export value.

Phones and components contributed the most with 25.1 billion dollars in revenue or 15.9 percent of the total.

The United States remained Vietnam's biggest importer with turnovers of 44.9 billion dollars, followed by China with 24.4 billion dollars and the European Union with 19.3 billion dollars, said the office.

Meanwhile, 31 importing items posted revenues of over 1 billion dollars, accounting for 87.4 percent of the total import value. Electronic goods, computers and components led the group of largest importing items with 33.3 billion dollars in revenue, or 20.9 percent of the total.

China was Vietnam's largest exporter with turnovers of 53.4 billion dollars, followed by South Korea with 25.2 billion dollars and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with 20.9 billion dollars, according to the office.