Vietnam's GDP Expands 7.72 Pct In Q2

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded a year-on-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.72 percent in the second quarter of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said Wednesday.

It is the highest second-quarter GDP growth recorded by the country in the past 10 years.

The sector of agriculture, forestry and fishery grew by 3.02 percent against the same period last year, while industry and construction grew 8.87 percent, and services up by 8.56 percent, said the office.

The positive growth of the industry and construction sector is attributed to the recovery of businesses, said head of the GSO Nguyen Thi Huong.

