Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Aims To Become Int'l Education Center For Regional Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:Vietnam has set the target to turn its Ho Chi Minh City into an international center for education and training to attract students from the Southeast Asia region and the world, local media reported on Wednesday.

The city, known as Vietnam's southern economic hub, has been requested to focus on training high-quality human resources, meeting international standards while adapting to digital transformation, innovation and international integration, Vietnam news Agency reported.

The city will also replace unqualified classrooms and upgrade educational equipment for educational facilities at all levels, and relocate educational institutions out of the inner districts.

The city aims to have 100 percent of local schools developed under the smart school model. Schools at all levels will have no more than 35 students in a classroom, according to the plan.

