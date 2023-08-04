Open Menu

Vietnam's Industrial Production Down Slightly In January-July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Vietnam's industrial production down slightly in January-July

HANOI,Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnam's national index of industrial production in the first seven months of this year decreased by 0.7 percent year on year due largely to the difficult situation of world economy, local media reported on Friday, citing the country's General Statistics Office (GSO).

The processing and manufacturing sector went down by 1 percent. The electricity production and distribution sector expanded by 1.4 percent, and the water supply and waste management sector increased by 6.3 percent, according to the office.

A number of key industries still gained index of industrial production (IIP) growth in the seven-month period, including coke, refined petroleum products, metal ore, rubber, plastic products, and waste treatment and recycling activities, local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

Vietnam's IIP in July increased 3.7 percent year on year.

Water supply, waste water treatment and management activities recorded the highest IIP increase of 8.3 percent. The sector was followed by electricity generation and distribution sector with an increase of 4.1 percent, the mining industry with 4 percent and the processing and manufacturing sectors with 3.6 percent, the newspaper said.

Related Topics

World Electricity Water Vietnam July Media Industry

Recent Stories

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

6 minutes ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

20 minutes ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

21 minutes ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

21 minutes ago
 IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran K ..

IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran Khan

56 minutes ago
 IRENA publishes report on establishing circular st ..

IRENA publishes report on establishing circular steel sector during G20 minister ..

1 hour ago
Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

2 hours ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

3 hours ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

4 hours ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous