HANOI, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:Vietnam's industrial output expanded slightly in May as manufacturers showed some resilience amid global uncertainty, but enterprises are still facing difficulties due to the impact of increasing input production costs, Vietnam news reported on Tuesday.

Vietnam's industrial production in May slightly rebounded by 2.

2 percent from the previous month and inched up 0.1 percent from a year earlier; however, the rebound is not strong enough to dispel concerns over a manufacturing downturn, said the General Statistics Office.

The country's factory activity in the January-May period fell 2 percent from a year earlier, against an 8.3 percent year-on-year expansion in the same period last year, mainly due to a slump in exports, highlighting the heavy hit from a slowing global economy.