UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's Industrial Production Up 8.91 Pct In H1

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Vietnam's industrial production up 8.91 pct in H1

HANOI, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Vietnam's national index of industrial production advanced 8.91 percent year on year in the first half of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Friday.

The processing and manufacturing sector, the main driver of the surge, went up 11.42 percent, contributing 2.

9 percentage points to the overall growth, said the office.

In the second quarter alone, the industrial production index rose 11.45 percent year on year, nearly two times higher than the growth in the first quarter.

Over the six months, the production of rolled steel witnessed the largest year-on-year output increase at 61.6 percent, followed by automobiles with 50 percent and phone accessories with 38.8 percent.

Related Topics

Driver

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

11 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

12 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

12 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.