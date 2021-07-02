HANOI, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Vietnam's national index of industrial production advanced 8.91 percent year on year in the first half of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Friday.

The processing and manufacturing sector, the main driver of the surge, went up 11.42 percent, contributing 2.

9 percentage points to the overall growth, said the office.

In the second quarter alone, the industrial production index rose 11.45 percent year on year, nearly two times higher than the growth in the first quarter.

Over the six months, the production of rolled steel witnessed the largest year-on-year output increase at 61.6 percent, followed by automobiles with 50 percent and phone accessories with 38.8 percent.