HANOI, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Vietnam's national index of industrial production advanced 9 percent year on year in the first 10 months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Wednesday.

The processing and manufacturing sector, the main driver behind the surge, went up by 9.6 percent. The electricity production and distribution sector expanded by 7.8 percent, and the water supply and waste management sector increased by 6.6 percent, said the office.

In October alone, the industrial production index rose 3 percent against September and 6.

3 percent year on year.

Production activities during the month continued to expand as businesses proactively overcame difficulties to recover and expand the production plan, the office noted.

From January to October, beverage manufacture witnessed the largest output increase year on year of 31.5 percent, followed by wearing apparel production, up 19.2 percent and manufacture of leather and related products, up 17.7 percent.

Over the months, the total number of employees in the industrial sector increased by 10.2 percent year on year, said the office.