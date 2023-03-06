UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Largest Trade Fair To Open In April

Published March 06, 2023

Vietnam's largest trade fair to open in April

HANOI, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Vietnam Expo 2023, the largest trade fair in the Southeast Asian country, will be held in the capital city Hanoi from April 5 to April 8, attracting exhibitors from 15 countries and territories.

Held annually since 1991, Vietnam Expo has become a venue for Vietnamese businesses to promote and introduce their products and for global trade promotion organizations that favor the Vietnamese market.

This year's exhibition will attract the participation of over 500 corporations from 15 countries and territories, showcasing their products at 600 booths, according to Vinexad Company, an organizer.

The event will cover a variety of industries including electronics, machinery, equipment and supporting industries, digital technology, and e-commerce.

The highlights of the show include international pavilions displaying outstanding products and services of countries including China, Cambodia, Indonesia and South Korea, according to the organizer.

