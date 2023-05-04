(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:Vietnam's manufacturing activity extended its declines in April as companies struggled to find new orders amid weak global demand, according to a report released by S&P Global Market Intelligence on Thursday.

The S&P Global Vietnam manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 46.

7 in April from last month's reading at 47.7, well below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

Factory output and new orders have decreased for the second month in a row and at faster paces than last month, the index data showed.

Companies were reported to find it more difficult to secure new orders at the start of the second quarter as export weakness persisted amid a gloomy global outlook.