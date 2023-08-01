Open Menu

Vietnam's Manufacturing Sector Shows Signs Of Stabilization

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Vietnam's manufacturing sector shows signs of stabilization

HANOI,Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Vietnamese manufacturing sector remained in contraction territory but showed some signs of stabilization, according to a report released by S&P Global Market Intelligence on Tuesday.

Softer declines were seen in output, new orders and employment, while business confidence picked up in the opening month of the third quarter of the year, the report said.

The S&P Global Vietnam manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.7 in July from 46.2 in June, signaling a fifth successive monthly deterioration in operating conditions, albeit one that was only modest and the weakest in this sequence.

"There were signs that demand may be stabilizing as new orders fell at the softest pace in five months. Firms will be hoping that this may feed through to renewed growth of orders in the months ahead," said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

New orders decreased only marginally in July amid some signs of demand stabilizing. Manufacturers signaled that demand remained subdued overall, particularly in export markets.

Related Topics

Business Vietnam May June July Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next mo ..

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

9 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamab ..

‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

13 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

23 minutes ago
 UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

46 minutes ago
 Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs1 ..

Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre

49 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

13 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

13 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

13 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous