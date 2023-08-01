HANOI,Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Vietnamese manufacturing sector remained in contraction territory but showed some signs of stabilization, according to a report released by S&P Global Market Intelligence on Tuesday.

Softer declines were seen in output, new orders and employment, while business confidence picked up in the opening month of the third quarter of the year, the report said.

The S&P Global Vietnam manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.7 in July from 46.2 in June, signaling a fifth successive monthly deterioration in operating conditions, albeit one that was only modest and the weakest in this sequence.

"There were signs that demand may be stabilizing as new orders fell at the softest pace in five months. Firms will be hoping that this may feed through to renewed growth of orders in the months ahead," said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

New orders decreased only marginally in July amid some signs of demand stabilizing. Manufacturers signaled that demand remained subdued overall, particularly in export markets.