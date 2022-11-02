UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Phone Export Up 7.6 Pct In 10 Months This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Vietnam's phone export up 7.6 pct in 10 months this year

HANOI, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Vietnam earned over 50.1 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting phones and components in the first 10 months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Wednesday.

The number accounts for more than 16 percent of the country's total export revenue over the period and posted a year-on-year rise of 7.6 percent.

With that revenue, phones and components continued to be Vietnam's largest export items, followed by computers and electronic components, as well as garments and textiles.

Between January and October, Vietnam also spent over 17.7 billion dollars importing phones and components, up 5.2 percent year on year.

In 2021, the country earned more than 57.5 billion dollars from exporting phones and components, mainly to China, the United States and South Korea, up 12.4 percent from the previous year, according to the office.

Related Topics

China South Korea United States Vietnam January October Textile From Billion

Recent Stories

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

1 minute ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter

10 minutes ago
 Faisal Town Serving the Nation

Faisal Town Serving the Nation

14 minutes ago
 FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statemen ..

FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statement

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.