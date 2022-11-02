HANOI, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Vietnam earned over 50.1 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting phones and components in the first 10 months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Wednesday.

The number accounts for more than 16 percent of the country's total export revenue over the period and posted a year-on-year rise of 7.6 percent.

With that revenue, phones and components continued to be Vietnam's largest export items, followed by computers and electronic components, as well as garments and textiles.

Between January and October, Vietnam also spent over 17.7 billion dollars importing phones and components, up 5.2 percent year on year.

In 2021, the country earned more than 57.5 billion dollars from exporting phones and components, mainly to China, the United States and South Korea, up 12.4 percent from the previous year, according to the office.