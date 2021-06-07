(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Vietnam imported over 3.1 million tons of plastic worth nearly 5 billion U.S. Dollars in the first five months of this year, posting a year-on-year rise of 19.9 percent in volume and 50.6 percent in value, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Monday.

Between January and May, the Southeast Asian country also spent roughly 3.4 billion U.S.

dollars importing plastic products, an increase of 24.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the office.

In 2020, Vietnam imported over 6.6 million tons of plastic worth 8.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 3.5 percent in volume and down 7.7 percent in value from the previous year. Its largest suppliers of plastic and plastic products included China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the United States, official data showed.