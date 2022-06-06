HANOI, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam imported roughly 3.1 million tons of plastic worth over 5.5 billion U.S. Dollars in the first five months of this year, down 0.6 percent in volume and up 9.7 percent in value year on year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday.

Between January and May, the country spent nearly 3.4 billion dollars importing plastics products, up 1.

5 percent from the same period last year, according to the ministry.

Its major suppliers of plastic and plastics products included China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the United States, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

In 2021, Vietnam imported over 6.9 million tons of plastic totaling more than 11.6 billion dollars, up 4.7 percent in volume and 38.2 percent in value from the previous year, official data showed.