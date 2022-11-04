UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's State Budget Collection Up 16.2 Pct In 10 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 11:10 AM

HANOI, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Vietnam posted a budget collection of 1,464.3 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 61.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, up 16.2 percent year on year, the country's General Statistics Office said on Friday.

Domestic revenue over the months rose 12.1 percent from the same period of last year to 1,157.7 trillion Vietnamese dong (48.9 billion dollars), while the revenue from import-export activities increased by 21.9 percent to 236.1 trillion Vietnamese dong.

Vietnam's budget spending stood at 1,219.

2 trillion Vietnamese dong (51.5 billion dollars) from January to October, up 6.3 percent year on year. Regular spending stood at 841.3 trillion Vietnamese dong (35.5 billion dollars), up 5.4 percent year on year, accounting for the largest proportion of the country's total expenditure.

In 2021, Vietnam's state budget deficit was below 4 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), despite its spending to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The state budget deficit for 2022 is estimated at 4 percent of the GDP, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance.

