Vietnam's State Budget Collection Up In 2 Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

HANOI, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Vietnam posted a budget collection of 286.7 trillion Vietnamese dong (12.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first two months of this year, up 0.6 percent year on year, the country's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Domestic revenue over the months rose 2.8 percent from the same period last year to 246.7 trillion Vietnamese dong (10.7 billion U.S. dollars), while the revenue from import-export activities increased by 0.3 percent to 34.6 trillion Vietnamese dong (1.5 billion U.S. dollars), and that from crude oil fell by 53.3 percent to 4.9 trillion Vietnamese dong (213 million U.

S. dollars), according to the ministry.

In January and February, Vietnam's budget-spending stood at 207.3 trillion Vietnamese dong (9 billion U.S. dollars), down 6 percent year on year. Regular spending stood at 161.8 trillion Vietnamese dong (7 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for the largest proportion of the country's total expenditure, and up 1.2 percent.

Vietnam posted an average yearly budget deficit of 3.6 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) from 2016 to 2020, fulfilling the target of not exceeding 3.9 percent set by the country's legislature in a five-year national financial plan, said the ministry.

