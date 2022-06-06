UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Textile. Garments Export Up 21.7 Pct In Jan.-May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

HANOI, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam earned more than 14.9 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting textiles and garments in the first five months of this year, up 21.7 percent from the same period last year, according to the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade on Monday.

In May alone, Vietnam's textile and garment export rose 19.9 percent year on year to around 3.1 billion dollars.The largest importers of Vietnam's textiles and garments included the United States, European Union and South Korea, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association has estimated that the country would reap 42 to 43.

5 billion dollars from exporting textiles and garments this year.

Many companies had received orders towards the third quarter or even the end of 2022, but they would still face difficulties due to a three-fold increase in transport fees and a shortage of laborers and materials in the short term, the association said.

In 2021, Vietnam recorded an export turnover of over 32.7 billion dollars from textile and garment products, up 9.8 percent from 2020, according to the country's General Statistic Office. Its largest export markets included China, Japan, the European Union, South Korea and the United States.

