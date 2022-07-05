UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Textiles, Garments Export Up 21.6 Pct In 6 Months Of This Year

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Vietnam's textiles, garments export up 21.6 pct in 6 months of this year

HANOI, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam earned about 18.6 billion U.S. Dollars from exporting textiles and garments in the first six months of this year, up 21.6 percent from the same period last year, according to the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade on Tuesday.

In June alone, Vietnam's textile and garment export rose 18.8 percent year on year to around 3.6 billion dollars.

According to experts, this positive result was partly thanks to the effective implementation of the free trade agreements in effect, which have offered many markets for Vietnam's textile products.

The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association has estimated that the country would reap 42 to 43.5 billion dollars from exporting textiles and garments this year.

In 2021, Vietnam recorded an export turnover of over 32.7 billion dollars from textile and garment products, up 9.8 percent from 2020, according to the country's General Statistic Office. Its largest export markets included China, Japan, the European Union, South Korea and the United States.

