HANOI, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :-- The 14th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, on Tuesday elected Vo Thi Anh Xuan as the country's vice president.

A resolution was adopted by the top legislature with an approval rate of 93.13 percent to elect Xuan as the new state vice president at the ongoing 11th session of the 14th NA, Vietnam news Agency reported.

With the resolution coming into force immediately, Xuan officially replaced Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, who was relieved from duty by the NA on Tuesday morning.

Vo Thi Anh Xuan, born on Jan. 8, 1970, joined the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 1994. She had been secretary of An Giang's provincial CPV committee since October 2015.

Also on Tuesday, the legislators cast secret ballots to relieve several members of the NA Standing Committee, chairpersons of some NA committees, the NA's secretary general and the state auditor general from their posts before electing their successors.

On Monday, the NA elected Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the new president of Vietnam and Pham Minh Chinh as the new prime minister.