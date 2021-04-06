UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's Top Legislature Elects New State Vice President, Senior Legislators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Vietnam's top legislature elects new state vice president, senior legislators

HANOI, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :-- The 14th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, on Tuesday elected Vo Thi Anh Xuan as the country's vice president.

A resolution was adopted by the top legislature with an approval rate of 93.13 percent to elect Xuan as the new state vice president at the ongoing 11th session of the 14th NA, Vietnam news Agency reported.

With the resolution coming into force immediately, Xuan officially replaced Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, who was relieved from duty by the NA on Tuesday morning.

Vo Thi Anh Xuan, born on Jan. 8, 1970, joined the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 1994. She had been secretary of An Giang's provincial CPV committee since October 2015.

Also on Tuesday, the legislators cast secret ballots to relieve several members of the NA Standing Committee, chairpersons of some NA committees, the NA's secretary general and the state auditor general from their posts before electing their successors.

On Monday, the NA elected Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the new president of Vietnam and Pham Minh Chinh as the new prime minister.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Vietnam October 2015 From Top

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 minute ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

2 minutes ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: 3,152 registered citizens given 1st ..

3 minutes ago

World's Billionaires Got 60% Richer in Pandemic Ye ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.