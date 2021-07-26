UrduPoint.com
Vietnam's Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100,000

Vietnam's total confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 2,708 new COVID-19 cases between 7 p.m. local time Sunday and 6 a.m. local time Monday, taking the total tally in the country to 101,173, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The number included 97,421 registered since April 27, when the latest COVID-19 outbreak started in the country.

The southern Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) remained the epicenter with 1,714 new infections during the 11-hour period, followed by the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Kien Giang with 407 and 201 new cases respectively.

A total of 4.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide, the ministry said, while only 389,863 were the second doses of recipients.

Amid the severe epidemic situation, HCMC will impose a citywide curfew starting from Monday evening, which prohibits all outside movements from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time the next day.

