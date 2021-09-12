HANOI, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 11,932 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 11,927 locally transmitted and five imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 601,349, with 15,018 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 5,629 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 3,971 in the nearby Binh Duong province, and 960 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 363,462 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 12,541 from Friday, while over 27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has registered 596,980 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.