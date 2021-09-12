UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpass 600,000

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Vietnam's total confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 600,000

HANOI, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 11,932 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 11,927 locally transmitted and five imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 601,349, with 15,018 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 5,629 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 3,971 in the nearby Binh Duong province, and 960 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 363,462 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 12,541 from Friday, while over 27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has registered 596,980 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

46 minutes ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

1 hour ago
 Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; servic ..

Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; service to make travel easier

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.