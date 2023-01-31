UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Trade Value Down 25 Pct In January

HANOI, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :-- Vietnam reported an estimated trade value of 46.56 billion U.S. Dollars in January this year, down 25 percent year-on-year, with a trade surplus of 3.6 billion dollars, the country's General Statistics Office said Tuesday.

Specifically, the export revenue stood at 25.

08 billion dollars, down 21.3 percent year-on-year, while the import revenue totaled 21.48 billion dollars, down 28.9 percent.

This year, both New Year's Day and the Lunar New Year holidays fell in January so the number of working days was shorter than the same month last year, contributing to a decrease in foreign trade value, local newspaper Cong Thuong (Industry and Trade) reported.

