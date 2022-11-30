UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Traffic Accidents Up In First 11 Months This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 02:20 PM

HANOI, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) --:A total of 10,323 traffic accidents occurred from January to November this year in Vietnam, killing 5,800 people, severely injuring 3,752, and slightly injuring 3,221, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Wednesday.

The number of traffic accidents and deaths increased by 2.1 percent and 14.1 percent respectively while the number of severe and slight injuries rose 10.1 percent and decreased 11.3 respectively against the same period last year.

On average, in the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam saw 31 traffic accidents per day which claimed 17 lives and injured 21 people.

