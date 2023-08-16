Open Menu

Vietnam's VinFast Targets US Electric Car Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has made its debut on the Nasdaq, and its shares soared to push its stock market valuation past Ford and General Motors on its opening day of trading.

Here's what we know about VinFast and its push to make it in the crowded EV market: What is VinFast? VinFast is Vietnam's first homegrown car manufacturer. It has launched two electric vehicle models in North America, becoming the first-ever Vietnamese car sold in the US market.

It hopes to compete with giants such as Tesla and it began building a factory in the US state of North Carolina last month.

The carmaker is a subsidiary of Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, Vingroup, which is owned by the country's richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong.

Vuong started out selling dried noodles in the former Soviet Union before amassing a $5 billion fortune from enterprises in a range of sectors including real estate, tourism and education.

Once his focus shifted to cars with the launch of VinFast in 2017, he transformed a muddy patch of swampland near northern Vietnam's port city of Haiphong into a state-of-the-art factory within two years.

The factory was kitted out with 1,200 robots, German, Japanese and Swedish machinery, and a global team from auto giants including BMW and General Motors.

However, in 2022 VinFast posted a loss of $2.1 billion.

