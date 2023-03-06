HANOI, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:Vietnam's exports wood and wood products slumped 34.8 percent year-on-year to 1.6 billion U.S. Dollars in January and February mainly due to a fall-off in demand, according to the Export and Import Department under Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam exported wood and wood products worth 800 million U.S. dollars in February, down 0.7 percent from January and down 10 percent from a year earlier. Exports of wood products, including furniture, contributed the most to the decline, posting a revenue of 490 million U.S. dollars, down 29.7 percent from last year.