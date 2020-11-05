UrduPoint.com
Vietnam's wood products export up 12.4 pct in 10 months

HANOI, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Vietnam exported over 9.6 billion U.S. Dollars worth of wood and wood products in the first 10 months of this year, up 12.4 percent year on year, according to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry on Thursday.

For the period, the major buyers included China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and the United States, said the administration.

In October alone, Vietnam reaped nearly 1.2 billion U.S.

dollars from exporting wood and wood products, marking an increase of 11.1 percent year on year.

Between January and October, Vietnam spent over 2 billion U.S. dollars in importing wood and wood products, down 3.3 percent year on year, according to the forestry administration.

In 2019, Vietnam earned over 10.5 billion U.S. dollars from exporting wood and wood products, up 18.2 percent year on year, with China, Japan and the United States among the major markets.

