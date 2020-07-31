Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :When Vigdis Finnbogadottir assumed Iceland's presidency on August 1 1980, she made history as the first elected female head of state in the world, and four decades later the 90-year-old remains a role-model to Icelanders.

With 16 consecutive years in office, thanks to three re-elections, the former teacher and theatre director holds the record for elected female heads of state and government, though Germany's Angela Merkel could match her next year.

"She paved the way for the rest of us," Katrin Jakobsdottir, the current prime minister, told AFP.

"I grew up with Vigdis as president, and I think I only truly appreciated her impact when my six-year-old niece asked me: 'Can a man become president?'" Jakobsdottir added.