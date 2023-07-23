Open Menu

'Vigilance Is Key': Al Shabaab Threat Rising In Kenya's Northeast

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

'Vigilance is key': Al Shabaab threat rising in Kenya's northeast

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :In Kenya's rural northeast, roadside bombs and beheadings that killed two dozen people last month appear to be part of a troubling escalation of violence by Al-Qaeda-linked Islamists, analysts say.

A regional economic powerhouse and a popular tourist draw, Kenya has not suffered a high-profile jihadist attack since 2019, when 21 people lost their lives at a hotel and surrounding offices in Nairobi.

The recent attacks have been small-scale and focused on minor targets, but have raised fears that Al-Shabaab jihadists, who have been blamed for the assaults, are turning their attention to Kenya as they suffer losses in their native Somalia.

Estimated to have between 7,000 and 12,000 fighters, Al-Shabaab has in recent months faced a multi-pronged counterterrorism offensive by the Somali National Army and US-trained "lightning" commandos supported by clan militias known as "macawisley".

The militants, who have waged war against the fragile government in Mogadishu for over 15 years, have recently carried out several attacks along Kenya's long and porous frontier with Somalia.

Twenty-four people, including 15 security officers, were killed in six separate attacks last month alone.

In one of the most grisly assaults claimed by the group, about 30 militants descended on two sparsely-populated villages in Kenya's coastal Lamu county on June 24 and killed five civilians, beheading some of them.

One resident, Hassan Abdul, said that "women were locked in the houses and the men ordered out, where they were tied with ropes and butchered".

The remote forested mainland is not normally a stopover for tourists visiting the nearby popular Indian Ocean island of Lamu, but the gruesome killings are a signal to Kenya, analysts say.

The attacks are a way for "Al-Shabaab to say that despite being under pressure, they still have the firepower and are a force to be reckoned with," said Nicolas Delaunay, International Crisis Group director for East and Southern Africa.

"It could also be a way of warning Kenya who has pledged to participate in the Somali government's offensive against the Al-Shabaab," he told AFP.Kenya is no stranger to the long-running Islamist insurgency in Somalia and has been repeatedly targeted by Al-Shabaab since it sent troops into the country in 2011 as part of an African Union force.

The militants appear to have been emboldened by the changes in Kenya's security leadership following the election of President William Ruto last August, said Roland Marchal, an Africa specialist at Sciences Po university in Paris.

"There is relative disorganisation at the border," Marchal said, adding that Al-Shabaab was seizing the chance to take "revenge" against Kenya for deploying troops in rural central and southern Somalia where the militants remain entrenched.

The violence has also threatened to spill into Ethiopia, as the militants try to make their presence felt in Africa's second most populous country.

Addis Ababa said last month that it had foiled an attack by the jihadists in the border town of Dollo.

Al-Shabaab fighters were chased out of Mogadishu in 2011 by an African Union mission which has been in Somalia since 2007.

The militants have also lost some ground in the countryside after Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud last year launched an "all-out war" against the group, describing the jihadists as "bedbugs".

But while the gains of the Somali offensive have been significant, the "situation still remains very fragile," African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat warned last weekend.

Hassan Khannenje, director of The Horn International Institute for Strategic Studies in Nairobi, told AFP that Al-Shabaab was "on the back foot in Somalia".

"There is a desire on their part to demonstrate continued relevance and resilience."A US official last month told AFP the recent cross-border attacks by Al-Shabaab were a "manifestation of desperation".

But Kenya is taking no chances.

A string of major attacks on the Westgate shopping centre in 2013, Garissa University two years later, and the Dusit hotel complex in 2019 left hundreds of Kenyans and foreigners dead.

The East African nation earlier this month said it was delaying the planned reopening of its long-closed border with Somalia over the deadly attacks.

The phased reopening would not go ahead as announced "until we conclusively deal with the recent spate of terror attacks and cross-border crime," Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said.

Analyst Khannenje said the wave of attacks "should serve as a warning" to Kenya.

"Vigilance is key."ho/amu/giv

Related Topics

Election India Africa Somalia Dead Attack Militants Army Interior Minister Threatened Hotel Po Paris Garissa Lamu Nairobi Mogadishu Ethiopia Kenya Turkish Lira June August Border Women 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

10 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

11 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

11 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

12 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

12 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

12 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

12 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

12 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous