Vikings win division with historic comeback win, Bills clinch playoff berth

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Minnesota Vikings authored the biggest comeback in NFL history to clinch the NFC North division title with a 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The Vikings erased a 33-0 halftime deficit and grabbed the win on Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with two seconds left in the extra session.

The previous largest comeback in NFL history was the Buffalo Bills' rally from a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers in a Wild Card round playoff game in January 1993.

"We just pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history -- OK, I need a second," Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins said in an onfield interview with NFL Network in Minneapolis.

Cousins connected on three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

That included a 64-yard TD on a screen pass to Dalvin Cook that was followed by a two-point conversion pass to T.J. Hockenson that tied the score at 36-36 with 2:15 left in regulation.

The Vikings also got second-half touchdowns from K.J. Osborn, C.J. Ham, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen while their often maligned defense held the Colts to three points.

Each team punted on its opening possession of overtime, the Vikings finally striking for the win on their second OT opportunity.

Minnesota had won the coin toss and had the first possession of overtime, but their drive stalled. Their defense then forced a punt and the Vikings had the ball at their own 10 yard line with 1:41 to play.

Cousins directed a six-play, 60-yard drive capped by Joseph's game-winner.

Cousins threw for a career-high 460 yards, including 417 in the second half and overtime. His four touchdowns helped overcome two interceptions.

The Colts had returned a blocked punt in the first quarter for a touchdown to seize an early 10-lead.

A Vikings fumble then gave Indianapolis the ball for a drive that resulted in another Colts TD.

Minnesota trailed 23-0 when cornerback Chandon Sullivan appeared to return a fumble for a touchdown, but the play had been whistled dead before the fumble.

The Colts then took a 30-0 lead when Julian Blackmon returned a Cousins interception 17 yards for a touchdown.

Indianapolis kicker Chase McLaughlin capped the first-half scoring with the third of his four field goals.

"It was an ugly first half," Cousins admitted.

He said there "was belief" in the Vikings locker room at halftime, when cornerback Patrick Peterson said "all we need is five touchdowns." "I thought he was being sarcastic," Cousins admitted.

The Vikings have captured their first division title since 2017.

"It's really the goal every year when the season starts, it's to win your division, get a home playoff game and get in the dance," Cousins said.

"That's the first goal, we've been able to secure that. But we've got to play better." - Field goal lifts Bills - The Buffalo Bills also secured a playoff berth, beating AFC East division rivals Miami 32-29 on Tyler Bass's 25-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

The Bills trailed 29-21 with 11:56 remaining.

They tied the game on quarterback Josh Allen's five-yard touchdown throw to Dawson Knox and Allen's run for the two-point conversion.

After the Dolphins had to punt on their final drive, Allen -- who threw four touchdown passes -- guided an 86-yard drive capped by Bass's game-winner.

In Cleveland, the Baltimore Ravens fell 13-3 to the Browns to tumble out of first place in the AFC North.

The Ravens struggled without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson. Backup Tyler Huntley completed 17 of 30 passes with no touchdowns and one interception and star kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goal attempts.