UrduPoint.com

Villa Back In Europe For First Time In 13 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Villa back in Europe for first time in 13 years

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Aston Villa will play in Europe for the first time in 13 years after Sunday's 2-1 win over Brighton sealed their place in next season's Europa Conference League.

Unai Emery's side secured a seventh-place finish in the Premier League thanks to first-half goals from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins on the final day of the season at Villa Park.

Villa's long-awaited return to continental competition was a fitting reward for Emery after the Spaniard's impressive impact since taking over from the sacked Steven Gerrard in October.

After a disappointing first spell in the Premier League with Arsenal, Emery has won over his doubters by leading Villa into their first European competition since they lost in the Europa League play-off round in 2010.

Villa has been revitalised by the former Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal coach and their highest Premier League finish for 13 years could be the foundation for future success.

"I am very proud. We beat a very good team and to achieve the European place is the best possible end," Emery said.

"We will be in Europe which for me is very important. It has given me a lot. It's fantastic.

"Historically this is a great team.

We won the European Cup a long time ago. We can now try to improve and get an ambitious step ahead. This is the first step." Sixth-placed Brighton are also heading to Europe, for the first time in their history, after securing a Europa League berth prior to their visit to Villa Park.

With nothing to play for, Brighton was the ideal opponent for Villa, who took the lead after just eight minutes.

Jacob Ramsey was the architect when he was given too much time on the left to pick out the unmarked Luiz. The Brazilian midfielder finished from just inside the area.

Villa doubled their lead after 26 minutes as John McGinn won the ball in midfield and Leon Bailey sent Ramsey scampering towards goal with Watkins in support.

Ramsey prodded past Brighton keeper Jason Steele to give Watkins the easiest of close-range finishes.

Brighton's Deniz Undav reduced the deficit seven minutes before half-time.

Villa were caught napping from Pascal Gross' quick free-kick and Undav darted clear to hook past Emi Martinez.

From a position of strength, Villa were nervous, but Martinez denied Undav just before the break.

Villa held firm in the second half to ensure Emery and his players can prepare their passports for a European tour.

Related Topics

Europe Visit Douglas Leon Brighton Lead Turkish Lira October Sunday From Best PSG Arsenal Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

43 minutes ago
 ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth sessi ..

ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth session

57 minutes ago
 Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in r ..

Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in relegation to EFL Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforce ..

UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate garners inter ..

2 hours ago
 FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

3 hours ago
 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.