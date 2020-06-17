UrduPoint.com
Villa Keeper Nyland Saved By Goalline Technology Mistake

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was saved by an apparent goalline technology mistake after his blunder seemed to have gifted Sheffield United the lead in the opening match of the Premier League restart on Wednesday.

Late in the first half at Villa Park, a free-kick from United's Oliver Norwood was caught by Nyland, but he stumbled backwards and looked to have carried the ball over his own goalline.

United players appealed for the goal, but the Hawkeye technology that alerts the referee when the ball has gone over the line did not intervene.

Referee Michael Oliver let play continue despite replays showing the ball had clearly crossed the line before Nyland regained his footing.

There were reports the goalline technology was not working correctly, but it was not confirmed by the Premier League.

The controversy drew an immediate response from Premier League players.

West Ham's Declan Rice tweeted: "Wait...I thought this is what VAR was brought in for? Blatantly over the line."In reference to the endless rows over VAR before the coronavirus lockdown, Brighton's Glenn Murray tweeted: "Here we go."

