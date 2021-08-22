UrduPoint.com

Villagers Killed In Western Niger Attack: Local Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 09:20 AM

Villagers killed in western Niger attack: local official

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :An attack by suspects on a village in western Niger's troubled "three-border" region has killed 19 people and injured two, the Nigerien interior ministry said on Saturday.

"The attack targeted civilians as they were finishing their (evening) prayers," the ministry said in a statement read out on public radio.

It was carried out "at around 9:00 pm (2000 GMT)" on Friday in the village of Theim in the Tillaberi region "by armed individuals who arrived on foot and have not yet been identified", it said.

Earlier, a local official had put the death toll at 17 and five wounded, while a resident in regional capital Tillaberi said around 10 people had been killed.

