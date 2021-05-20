Villages evacuated as large fire burns near Athens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Scores of Greek villagers were evacuated early Thursday as a forest fire raged near Athens, the fire department said.

Six villages and two monasteries were evacuated after the fire broke out on Wednesday night near the village of Skinos, some 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of the capital, a spokesman said.

"The fire is burning over a large front," he told AFP.

Some homes have been damaged, according to Greek media, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Over 180 firemen with 62 fire engines have been deployed to the area, backed by 17 aircraft, the fire department tweeted.