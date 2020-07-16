UrduPoint.com
Vinales, Quartararo Edge Marquez In Jerez MotoGP Testing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Vinales, Quartararo edge Marquez in Jerez MotoGP testing

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Maverick Vinales on Wednesday topped the timings in testing for this weekend's season-opening Spanish MotoGP, as the championship begins after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic four months ago.

Spaniard Vinales posted a best time of one minute 37.793 seconds in Jerez, 0.118sec ahead of Frenchman Fabio Quartararo and 0.148 in front of Honda's reigning world champion Marc Marquez.

Suzuki rider Alex Rins finished fourth with Vinales' Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi one place further back.

Rossi's countryman and Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso finished 12th after his return to action following collarbone surgery last month.

Spanish MotoGP testing classification: 1. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 1:37.793 2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) at 0.118sec 3. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.148 4. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.400 5. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.429 6. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.492 7. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 0.520 8. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 0.5559. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.58710. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.624

More Stories From Miscellaneous

