Vingegaard Wins Tour Of Croatia Penultimate Stage To Take Race Lead

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Vingegaard wins Tour of Croatia penultimate stage to take race lead

Osijek, Croatia, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard claimed his second stage win to take the leader's jersey in the Tour of Croatia on Saturday.

Dane Vingegaard, 25, competing in his first race since winning the Tour in July, claimed the toughest hilly 154km stage five from Opatija, having also won a hilltop stage on Thursday.

The Jumbo-Visma climber attacked with 200 metres to the finish line at Labin to cross ahead of Britain's 19-year-old Oscar Onley and Slovenian Matej Mohoric.

"I had to gamble at the end of the stage and wait for the right moment to attack," said Vingegaard, who is also targeting the Tour of Lombardy one-day race in Italy next week.

"It was an interesting stage and difficult to race. I'm not sure that I secured overall victory because Mohoric is very close to me," Vingegaard said.

Mohoric trails Vingegaard by eight seconds in the overall standings going into Sunday's 158km sixth and final stage from Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb.

