UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Vintage' Serena Impresses In Australian Open Romp

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

'Vintage' Serena impresses in Australian Open romp

Melbourne, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :An aggressive Serena Williams started her quest Monday for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by thrashing Laura Siegemund on day one of the Australian Open.

The 39-year-old, playing an unparallelled 100th match at the tournament, looked sharp and smashed 16 winners in the 6-1, 6-1 romp in 56 minutes.

"This was a good start, it was vintage Serena," she said.

Williams, wearing a striking multi-coloured, one-legged catsuit, was broken in the opening game but hit back immediately and kept her foot on the pedal in a one-sided contest.

She showed no ill-effects of a shoulder injury that ruled her out of the semi-finals of the warm-up Yarra Valley Classic.

Williams has also been battling a lingering Achilles injury first sustained at last year's US Open, but has been in strong form so far in Melbourne.

The American, seeded 10th in her 20th Australian Open, needs one more major to equal Margaret Court's record Grand Slam tally.

She has not added to her glittering collection since beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017 when she was pregnant with daughter Olympia.

Williams, the seven-time Australian Open champion, will play Serbia's Nina Stojanovic in the second round.

Related Topics

Melbourne Olympia Serbia 2017 Australian Open Court US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

8 hours ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

8 hours ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

8 hours ago

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult populati ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.