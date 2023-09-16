Open Menu

Violence Against Older Persons Surging Worldwide: UN Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2023 | 08:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :As the number of older persons in the world rapidly increases, violence against older persons remains unaddressed despite being widespread, pervasive, and putting millions of older persons at risk, a UN expert said Friday.

"Combatting abuse in old age is not a priority at national, regional or global levels," said Claudia Mahler, UN independent expert on the enjoyment of all human rights of older persons.

In her report to the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Ms. Mahler said violence, neglect, and abuse in old age have far-reaching consequences for the mental and physical well-being of older persons worldwide.

"Because of its multidimensional impact, adequate interventions and solutions are needed," the expert said.

"An increase in violence against older persons was noticed during ongoing crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in armed conflicts and the consequences of climate change," Mahler said.

"Crises lead to economic setbacks, which put more strain on support structures worldwide, which in turn may put more older persons at risk of suffering from violent acts," she added.

The World Health Organization estimates that one in six older persons has experienced some form of violence.

