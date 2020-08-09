UrduPoint.com
Violence, Chaos Must Not Prevail In Lebanon: Macron

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said violence and chaos must not prevail in Lebanon as he opened a UN-backed aid conference for the country rocked by angry protests over negligence blamed for the deadly Beirut port blast.

"It is up to the authorities of the country to act so that the country does not sink, and to respond to the aspirations that the Lebanese people are expressing right now, legitimately, in the streets of Beirut," Macron said.

"We must all work together to ensure that neither violence nor chaos prevails," he added. "It is the future of Lebanon that is at stake."

