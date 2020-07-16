UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Violence In DR Congo's Ituri Leaves 1,000 Dead: Think Tank

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Violence in DR Congo's Ituri leaves 1,000 dead: think tank

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Violence in DR Congo's northeastern province of Ituri has claimed nearly 1,000 lives and caused around half a million people to flee their homes, the International Crisis Group (ICG) said on Wednesday.

The flareup has pitched the Hema ethnic group, who are predominantly herders, against the Lendu community, who are mostly sedentary farmers.

The two communities were embroiled in a bloody conflict between 1999-2003 that triggered concern across southern-central Africa and led to the European Union's first foreign military mission, the short-term Operation Artemis.

The latest unrest has worrying ramifications for the notoriously troubled east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and for neighbouring Rwanda and Uganda, which played an important role in the 1999-2003 conflict, the ICG said in a report.

"Since December 2017, violence in the province of Ituri... has left nearly 1,000 people dead and half a million displaced," the ICG said.

So far, Lendu leaders have distanced themselves from the militias, and the Hema have not mounted systematic reprisals, it said.

However "they (the Hema) do not rule out mobilising their youth if attacks continue," it said.

"Young Hema have organised into self-defence groups and erected roadblocks in Ituri, which should be seen as forewarning of the risk of ethnic confrontation." The report called on President Felix Tshisekedi's government to "negotiate the surrender" of Lendu militias, as part of a broader dialogue between the two communities and others.

It also suggested a four-party summit, bringing in the DRC with Angola, Rwanda and Uganda, to "help address the conflict's regional dimensions."North and South provinces, which lie to the south of Ituri, are in the grip of militia groups that typically claim to defend the interests of given ethnic groups, and fight over resources in the mineral-rich region.

Related Topics

Africa Dead European Union Young Rwanda Congo Uganda Angola December 2017 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.